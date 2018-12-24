NPC focused on diversification of petchem output: CEO

Behzad Mohammadi announced division of the petrochemical industry’s development plan at NPC, underlining completion of the sector’s value-chain and production of value-added items while minimizing import of items as NPC’s main concerns.

According to National Petrochemical Company (NPC), the head of the NPC board of directors further stated that in this master plan, apart from focusing on project implementation, feedstock supply, and production and exports, a special look had been cast on creating diversity in the sector’s value chain.

The NPC CEO said that there are currently 59 petrochemical projects under way, of which 33 projects have progressed more than 20 percent; "our entire effort is to pick appropriate strategies aimed at expediting the projects," he added.

Mohammadi, who is also deputy petroleum minister for petrochemical affairs, said development of this industry has so far been carried out in two hubs - namely Mahshahr, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, and Assalouyeh, in southern Iran.

"I believe that the development of petrochemicals will quickly increase with the elimination of the problems and concerns of the projects under way," he noted.

Behzad Mohammadi further stated that a master development plan for the petrochemical industry has been devised which pays special heed to diversification of the products.

MNA/SHANA