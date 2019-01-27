Iran kicks off construction of a petrochemical refinery in Oman Sea

By developing Jask Area located in the coast of Oman Sea, Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to reduce its dependency on the Strait of Hormuz, will be empowered to strengthen its power of maneuver in the energy market significantly, he reiterated.

The distance between Jask Area and the world market is less than one thousand kilometers as compared to Assaluyeh, the issue of which plays an important role in reducing exports costs to a great extent, the project manager observed.

Accordingly, construction of a large oil terminal in Jask and also launch of petrochemical refinery was put atop agenda in this area.

He pointed to meeting petrochemical demands of the country and also exports growth as the main aim behind construction of a large petrochemical refinery in Jask region.

Considering the existence of crude oil feed in this complex, gasoline, gas oil, plane fuel, sulfur and also products such as butadiene, polyethylene and propylene products, mono-ethylene glycol and several petrochemical products are manufactured in this petrochemical unit.

MA/IRN83185734