NIOC, RIPI ink research deal on gas hydrates

The deal was signed on Tuesday by Seyyed Saleh Hendi, the director of exploration affairs at NIOC, and Jafar Tofighi, head of RIPI.

By signing the contract, RIPI, which serves as the research arm of the Iranian petroleum industry, has undertaken to conduct research on gas hydrates, a project which is funded by NIOC and is expected to reach fruition after a period of 48 months.

During the signing ceremony of the contract, Mr. Hendi said with the implementation of the first phase of this project, sources of gas hydrates and natural gas (conventional and unconventional sources) would be located in the Sea of Oman.

“Due to the high costs of exploratory activities in the deep waters of the area, it was decided to increase the certainty of the results, so the second phase of the research project will also be carried out.”

Referring to the importance of discovering gas hydrates in the Sea of Oman due to the geopolitical situation of the area, Hendi said, “Any development action in Makran area, which has been especially considered, is important, and proximity to high seas and to the Pakistani market has made it even more important.”

MNA/SHANA