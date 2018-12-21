Iran urges withdrawal of illegal foreign forces operating on Syrian soil

The United Nations Security Council has held a meeting on Syria with a focus on a UN-backed constitutional body for the crisis-hit country, days after the three mediators of a peace process in Syria reached a set of agreements in Geneva, Austria, on the issue.

Addressing the Security Council session on Thursday, Es'hagh Al Habib further called for the withdrawal of the foreign forces operating on Syrian soil without the Damascus government's permit.

The senior Iranian diplomat further emphasized the need for the continuation of peace efforts in parallel with counter-terrorism battles based on international law.

It is the Syrian people who can decide their country's fate, and the international community can only help facilitate that process, he added.

LR/PR