'My Heart' wins award at Int. Filmfest. 'Catharsis'

'My Heart' won the award of 'Best Films and videos up to 120 seconds' at the International Film Festival 'Catharsis' in Russia.

The short piece narrates the story of the students of a class whose teacher is sick and in the hospital, and they are making cards for her.

The International Film Festival 'Catharsis' was held from 7 to 16 December 2019 at more than 20 venues (cultural centers, film clubs and libraries) in several Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Penza, Vladimir, Novosibirsk, Pskov, Vladivostok and others. The festival contributes to the strength of morality in the audience. The tasks of the film festivals are also to support of the cinematographers and the popularization of cinematography in the regions. The festival accepts films of any genre. There will be separate programs for films on human rights, films for children and screenings, films for up to 120 seconds.

