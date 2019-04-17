Iran’s Firouzja runner-up at Reykjavík Open 2019

According to the Iranian Chess Federation website, the Iranian grandmaster managed to defeat Iceland’s Hjartarson Johann in the ninth and final round of the games on Tuesday night, collecting a total of seven points.

Firouzja, with FIDE rating of 2669, won six games, had two draws and admitted one defeat in the competition. His only defeat came from Constantin Lupulescu (rating 2634) who eventually grabbed the event title.

34th edition of GAMMA Reykjavík Open was held from April 8 to 16 in the Icelandic capital with the participation of 249 chess players from different countries.

