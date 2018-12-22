4 Iranian chess players to attend WRBCC 2018

The chess grandmasters Parham Maghsoodloo, Alireza Firouzja, Ehsan Ghaem Maghami, and Sara Khademalsharieh will represent the Islamic Republic in the competition.

The world’s strongest chess players have expressed readiness to vie at WRBCC 2018 where only those with chess ratings over 2,500 are accepted. The event’s total prize fund is $1.15 million.

Iranian players have shown an outstanding presence in international competitions during the past years. According to the latest FIDE ratings, in the ranking of countries, Iran moved one place up compared to last month with 2555 points, sitting in the 25th place.

The ranking is measured by the average rating of the country's top 10 players. Maghsoodloo stands at the world’s 4th place with 2,688 points in the juniors’ standard category. Another teen player, Firouzja (2607) stands in 12th spot in the same category. With 2470 points, grandmaster Khademalsharieh gained the rank of 19th in the standard women’s section in the December ratings of FIDE.

