Iran’s production of Euro 4, 5 diesel fuel up by 75%: official

According to Saeid Maddah Moravej, an official at National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, the newly installed hydrogen purification units at Bandar Abbas and Tabriz refineries have added 17 million liters per day of diesel fuel with Euro 4 and Euro 5 standards.

He added that the launching of the said units has decreased the amount of sulfur produced in these refineries from 10,000 pmm to 50 pmm, and in some other units, from 10,000 pmm to 10 pmm, deeming it a considerable progress and a giant leap in the production of high quality diesel fuel.

He said that the distribution of Euro 4 and Euro 5 diesel fuel has started about a month ago in Iran.

Moravej said the distribution of Euro 4 and Euro 5 diesel fuel from Iran’s three main ports, namely Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, and Bushehr, which contribute greatly to the country's transport system, is of high significance.

