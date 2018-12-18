Emir of Kuwait says his country keen on expanding coop. with Iran

According to the PR department of Iranian embassy in Kuwait, Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah made the remark while receiving the credentials of Iran’s newly-appointed ambassador Mohamamd Irani.

During the meeting, al-Sabah deemed Iran a friendly neighboring country in the region, voicing keen interest in expanding cooperation with the country.

He also highlighted the need for establishing peace in the region, voicing hope that regional issues would be resolved through talks.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, extended President Rouhani’s warm greetings to the Kuwaiti Emir, describing the ties between the two sides as amicable.

“Security and stability in the region is of high significance to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the realization of which is not possible without collective cooperation from all regional countries,” he noted.

Iran truly believes that its security and stability are closely related to the stability of the whole region, particularly the security of neighboring countries, the ambassador added.

