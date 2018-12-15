Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss prospects of political settlement in Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed key points related to mutual cooperation during a meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the periodical meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member states.

Considerable attention during the meeting was given to the political settlement of the crisis in Syria, particularly the implementation of the Sochi agreement on Idleb, the outcomes of the 11th international meeting on Syria in Astana on Nov 28 and 29, the prospects of preparing conditions for rebuilding Syria’s infrastructure and the return of the displaced Syrians to their country.

SANA/MNA