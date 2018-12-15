  1. Politics
15 December 2018 - 13:04

Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss prospects of political settlement in Syria

Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss prospects of political settlement in Syria

MOSCOW, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu prospects of political settlement of the crisis in Syria, among other topics.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed key points related to mutual cooperation during a meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the periodical meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member states.

Considerable attention during the meeting was given to the political settlement of the crisis in Syria, particularly the implementation of the Sochi agreement on Idleb, the outcomes of the 11th international meeting on Syria in Astana on Nov 28 and 29, the prospects of preparing conditions for rebuilding Syria’s infrastructure and the return of the displaced Syrians to their country.

SANA/MNA

News Code 140516

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News