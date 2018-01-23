Lavrov stresses Russia’s support to political settlement in Syria

MOSCOW, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s support for a political settlement to the crisis in Syria in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254.

Lavrov was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of “al-Riyadh opposition” as he stressed that the National Dialogue Congress in Sochi aims at supporting the UN-sponsored intra-Syrian talks in Geneva to ensure the achievement of the aspired-for results.

He also underlined the importance of having wider representation of all Syrian political spectrums.

Lavrov described foreign players’ attempts to undermine the Russian efforts to reach a settlement to the crisis in Syria as “unconstructive”, expressing Moscow’s confidence that it is in favor of the Syrian people and the settlement process not to be affected by unconstructive impact of the foreign players.

The Russian minister expressed concerns about ongoing terrorist attacks on Damascus City launched by terrorist groups situated in eastern Ghouta region which is considered one of the de-escalation zones, adding that despite some breaches here and there, the situation is much better.

SANA/MNA