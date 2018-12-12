‘Return’ wins best short award at Jordan’s Karama Filmfest.

The short film is about a man named Rahim who returns to his homeland after 23 years in prison to meet with his brother.

Directed by Shahriar Pourseyedian, 'Return' won the Karama Feather Award for Best Short Film at the 9th edition of Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Amman, Jordan, held on 5-10 December 2018.

Established in 2010, Karama Human Rights Film Festival, according to the event’s website, seeks to “create a cross-cultural platform for artists, film-makers and the wider general public to engage in issues relating to human rights, in particular to the dignity of human beings, their sense of worth, belonging and spirit of common welfare among their communities and the wider national spectrum.”

‘Return’ has recently won the special mention in the New Outlooks section of the 21st edition of the festival held on 5-10 October 2018 in Trento, Italy.

MS/4483388