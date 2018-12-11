Tehran hosting meeting on Caspian Sea safety protocol

Representatives of Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan are taking part in the two-day event.

The meeting focuses on improving safety of vessels in the Caspian Sea, mechanisms in search and rescue operations, oversight and inspection of vessels, as well as protection of the marine environment.

The previous meeting was held in Tehran in June.

"The conventions adopted by the International Maritime Organization may be implemented regarding the Caspian Sea if all coastal states accept them," Deputy Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Hadi Haghshenas told Trend.

“Because the Caspian Sea is a special sea, we do not need all the conventions implemented regarding it,” he noted.

“Some conventions can be implemented. We choose the corresponding parts of these conventions. A protocol on this basis has been regulated. Experts from five Caspian countries are currently working on that protocol."

"The protocol is based on the conventions of the International Maritime Organization. We hope the main part of the protocol will be agreed upon by experts today and tomorrow. One part of the protocol is expected to remain and the discussions about it will be held during the next meeting.”

MNA/TREND