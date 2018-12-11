Sacred Defense not over; spiritual warfare in progress

Delivering a speech in a local ceremony on the commemoration of martyrs of South Khorasan province on November 5, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the enemy's spiritual warfare against Iranian nation and said "the revolutionary spirit is evident among all Iranian people, and with the development and expansion of spirituality, the enemy will be defeated like what it suffered during a hard war."

He underlined that "the dear martyrs sacrificed their lives to defend Iranian nation, and today they continue to defend the country and Islam with their identity and spirituality, so the Sacred Defense is not over and it is a reality always in progress."

