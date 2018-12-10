Western media shows double standards over coverage of French protests

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani made the comments on Monday in a meeting with judicial officials, during which he also referred to the recent car-bomb suicide explosion in the southeastern port city of Chabahar, extending condolences to the family of the victims.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani called on the European leaders to show restraints in dealing with protesters, saying the western media treat protests in their own countries and other parts of the world differently.

The Judiciary chief said “if these protests had taken place in another country and not in a Western country, they would already have dragged the United Nations and the foreign ministries of the various countries into them, and everyone would have called for support to the people, but now that about four weeks have passed since the protests in France started, we are witnessing that Western media ignore the news of these events and that the international institutions have kept silence towards violent crackdown on the protesters by thousands of police equipped with armored vehicles." "This treatment fully shows double standards used by hegemonic system.”

He recounted that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei had predicted many years ago, the deluge of Islamic Awakening would not be limited to Islamic countries and would reach Europe as well. He added that, as the Leader had predicted, the injustice of capitalism laid the groundwork for rebellion of the deprived.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani said that terrorists behind the Chabahar terrorist attack were backed by the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel as well as some of their allies in the region, vowing to vigorously follow up on the terrorist actions.

MNA/4481434