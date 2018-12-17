  1. Politics
17 December 2018 - 17:11

US’ creating coalition against terrorists ‘ridiculous’: Amoli

US’ creating coalition against terrorists ‘ridiculous’: Amoli

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Judiciary Chief said that the United States’ claim of forming coalition against terrorist groups is ‘ridiculous’ since it was the country which trained and equipped terrorists such as ISIL.

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani made the remarks Monday at a meeting with high-ranking judiciary officials in Tehran.

Western countries are stuck in a paradox, he said, adding that on one hand they claim fighting terrorism and on the other, they host and support some terrorist groups.

He went on to say that with the support of western states, terrorist groups such as MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) assassinated notable religious figures of the country at the beginning of the Islamic Revolution.

“Our nation is being called ‘terrorist’ while it is 40 years that they are affected by western-supported terrorism,” he highlighted.

MAH/4487777

News Code 140611

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News