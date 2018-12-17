US’ creating coalition against terrorists ‘ridiculous’: Amoli

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani made the remarks Monday at a meeting with high-ranking judiciary officials in Tehran.

Western countries are stuck in a paradox, he said, adding that on one hand they claim fighting terrorism and on the other, they host and support some terrorist groups.

He went on to say that with the support of western states, terrorist groups such as MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) assassinated notable religious figures of the country at the beginning of the Islamic Revolution.

“Our nation is being called ‘terrorist’ while it is 40 years that they are affected by western-supported terrorism,” he highlighted.

MAH/4487777