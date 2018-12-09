French FM reacts to Trump’s tweet: ‘Leave our nation be’

“I am telling Donald Trump and the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] also told him: we do not take part in the American debates, leave our nation be,” Le Drian said, as cited by AFP.

The foreign minister reacted to Trump’s recent tweet in which he blamed the climate change deal for essentially causing the Yellow Vest unrest, which has been going on for weeks now.

“The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting ‘We Want Trump!’ Love France,” Trump tweeted from the White House early on Saturday.

'Yellow Vest' riots sparked by proposed fuel tax hikes has morphed into a general anti-government revolt. French authorities said on Sunday they had arrested more than 1,700 people amid nationwide "yellow vest" anti-government protests the day before that caused widespread damage, particularly in the capital, Paris, Deutsche Welle reported.

RT/MNA