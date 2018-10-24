Official denies assigning Chabahar port to India

He pointed to the Chabahar Agreement which is going to be developed between Islamic Republic of Iran, India and Afghanistan and said, “with the coordination made in this regard, members of this strategic agreement will be increased.”

Speaking on the sidelines of Coordination Council Meeting for the implementation of Chabahar Trilateral Transit Agreement, he said, “according to the estimates, more countries will join the agreement in order to turn Chabahar Port into one of the largest transit ports in the region.”

Today, it was finally possible to hold the first meeting of the Coordination Council for the implementation of a trilateral agreement inked between Iran, India and Afghanistan in the shortest time possible, Rastad maintained.

“Fortunately, we could hold the first session of committee to follow up the case, which is going to be held in Chabahar in the next two months, according to Article 10 of the Agreement,” he observed.

In this meeting, strategies in the field of improving and promoting advantages of transit corridor will be discussed.

In conclusion, CEO of PMO Rastad once again denied any news about the assigning of Chabahar Port to India.

