6.7m tons of oil products exported from Shahid Rajaee Port

The level of oil products imported into the port in the said time stood at above 933,660 tons, which shows a decrease of 64 percent year-on-year, he added.

Shaid Rajaee ports’ oil products throughput in the past Iranian year was 38,899 tons, according to Afifipour.

Located along the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormoz, Shahid Rajaee Port is Iran’s biggest container hub.

The strategic port can accommodate Panamax cargo ships with a capacity of more than 12,000 TEU. The port’s capacity is envisaged to increase to 8 million TEU when the construction operations are complete.

