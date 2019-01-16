Rajaei Port container throughput reaches 1.4 m in 9 months

Director General of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization, Allah-Morad Afifipour, put the container throughput in Shahid Rajaei at 1.4 million, saying the figure indicates some 29% fall in comparison to the similar spell of time last year.

Over 1.98 million containers were loaded and unloaded in the strategic port during the past year’s nine-month period.

“Container transship through the port amounted to 181,683 TEU containers and the container transit to the regional ports stood at 257,352 during the past nine months,” the official noted.

Located along the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormoz, Shahid Rajaei Port is Iran’s biggest container hub, handling almost 80% of the country’s container activities.

The strategic port can accommodate Panamax cargo ships with a capacity of more than 12,000 TEU. The port’s capacity is envisaged to increase to 8 million TEU when the construction operations are complete.

