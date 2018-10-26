2 Iranian titles go to Rome Independent Filmfest.

Directed by Meghdad Akhavan, ‘Chimney Man’ is an Iranian animated piece about a man whose normal life will be changed and the balance upset after seeing a wheat branch. The film has been accepted into the Animation Short Competition section of the 17th edition of Rome Independent Film Festival in Italy.

Another Iranian short, ‘Eternal Recurrence of a Deep Sleep’ directed by Mohammad Moravej has been accepted into the International Short Competition section of the Italian festival. The film follows random people at a dreamlike night.

The Rome Independent Film Festival (RIFF) is a seven-day celebration of new European and international independent films. Its aim, according to the event’s website, is to “unite enthusiasm for films and filmmaking among young filmmakers with the realities of film production and distribution.”

The 17th edition of RIFF will be held on 1-30 November 2018 in Rome, Italy.

