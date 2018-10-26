Iran FM holds phone talks with new Iraqi counterpart

During the phone call, Zarif wished success for the Iraqi diplomat in his new post, expressing hope that the current good relations between Tehran and Baghdad could expand further in all areas, meeting the two sides’ interests.

The Iranian foreign minister also thanked the Iraqi government and nation for their warm hospitality towards the Iranian pilgrims who are flocking to Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala to mark Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein.

He then described Arbaeen as the symbol of greatness of and respect for Ahl al-Bayt (The family of Prophet Muhammad) and the unity between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

Zarif also called for further assistance by the Iraqi government to facilitate the visit for Iranian pilgrims along the borders, particularly in Mehran border crossing.

For his part, the Iraqi foreign minister expressed his gratitude to his Iranian counterpart.

He highlighted the good and longstanding relations between the two nations and called for further strengthening of ties.

Al-Hakim also referred to the Iranians traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage as guests of the Iraqi government and nation, and assured his Iranian counterpart that the Baghdad government would provide the pilgrims with the necessary facilities during their stay in the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf.

MAH/PR