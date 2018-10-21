IRGC, Basij provide buses, trains to Arbaeen pilgrims

The head of Rahian-e Noor camping programs at Basij Organization Major General Yaghoob Soleimani said on Sunday that as many as 650 buses (coaches) as well as 2 trains have been allocated to serve the Arbaeen Pilgrims who have planned to travel from across Iran to the Iraq to attend the Arbaeen religious ceremony.

Speaking at Shalamchah border crossing with Iraq in the south western Province of Khuzestan, Soleimani also said the number of foreign pilgrims who cross Iran to reach Iraq has risen by 100%.

He added that as many as 1,320,000 pilgrims are expected to be dispatched to Iraq by the end of this year’s Arbaeen.

He further announced that as many as 12 medical teams have been dispatched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) to give medical services to pilgrims.

He further added that the number of temporary gas stations established on the border by the IRGC has also increased.

The Iranian official further added the IRGC Arbaeen Department is able to accommodate as many as 110,000 pilgrims in Iraqi holy cities of Najaf, Karbala and Samarra.

Arbaeen is a religious observance that occurs 40 days after the Day of Ashura. Pilgrims, including more than two million Iranians, annually convene in the holy city of Karbala – where Imam Hussein is buried – to mark Arbaeen which, this year, will be held on October 30. Many pilgrims travel miles on foot to reach Karbala.

