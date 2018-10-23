3 terrorist cells dismantled in SW Iran: Intelligence minister

Seyed Mahmoud Alavi made the remarks while visiting the Shalamcheh Border Crossing in the southwestern Khuzestan province on the border with Iraq. Alavi said that 3 terrorist teams were disbanded. He put the overall number of terrorists arrested by Iranian security forces in the recent operations at 15 people.

He said that the terrorists intended to conduct acts of terror and kill Arbaeen pilgrims that are heading towards Iraqi city of Karbala to attend Arbaeen pilgrimages there.

The minister put the blame on the United States, along with Zionists and Saudis for backing the terrorist actions in Iran, saying they are trying to stop the Islamic Republic of Iran in various ways, including instigating separatist and Takfiri groups to carry out acts of terrorism.

“Of the 100 anti-security attempts in Iran, 99 have been discovered and neutralized,” Alavi noted praising the Iranian intelligence forces for their successes compared to their counterparts at international level.

He went on to mention France as an example, saying that the French security forces have only been successful in foiling 6 out of 10 terrorist actions.

