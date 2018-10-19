$13bn worth of products exported to neighboring countries in H1

IRICA put the total non-oil commodities exported to other countries in the same period at more than 56,644,000 tons, showing a considerable 3.27 percent decline in terms of weight.

Also, 16,220,000 tons of products were imported into the country in this period, showing a significant 9.3 percent decline in terms of weight as compared to the same period last year.

In this regard, more than $23 billion worth of goods was exported from the country from March 21-Sept. 21.

In contrast, $22.182 billion worth of products were imported into the country in this period.

A glance at Iran’s exports volume to neighboring countries, it can be concluded that countries [including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan Republic, Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan] have been listed among Iran’s top 100 export target markets.

According to statistics, agricultural produce, dairy products, home appliances, petrochemicals and pastries are considered as Iran’s major products exported to the neighboring states in this period.

Iraq and United Arab Emirates accounted for the lion’s portion of Iranian export products in this period, IRICA reported.

