  1. Culture
22 October 2018 - 15:05

Stone Age settlements found in Mazandaran

Stone Age settlements found in Mazandaran

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – In-field archaeological excavations have led to the discovery of pre-historic settlements in Hezarjarib, northern Mazandaran province.

According to a report by the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, Iranian archeologists in cooperation with Cambridge Centre for Human Evolutionary Studies have unearthed the stone settlements in the mountainous areas of Hezarjarib, located south of the Caspian Sea.

Elham Ghasidian, head of the excavation team, said the area which has long been a major corridor between the west and the east, especially the Caucasus Mountains and the Central Asia, is home to ancient civilizations with rich history.

She noted that people built caves and resided in the area, which is flanked by mountains in every side, due to the important geographical circumstances of the corridor.

The findings currently await further examiniations and surveys for their exact date and other features.

MR/4437853

News Code 138935

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News