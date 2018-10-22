Stone Age settlements found in Mazandaran

According to a report by the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, Iranian archeologists in cooperation with Cambridge Centre for Human Evolutionary Studies have unearthed the stone settlements in the mountainous areas of Hezarjarib, located south of the Caspian Sea.

Elham Ghasidian, head of the excavation team, said the area which has long been a major corridor between the west and the east, especially the Caucasus Mountains and the Central Asia, is home to ancient civilizations with rich history.

She noted that people built caves and resided in the area, which is flanked by mountains in every side, due to the important geographical circumstances of the corridor.

The findings currently await further examiniations and surveys for their exact date and other features.

