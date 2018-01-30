Hand-dug shelter tunnel unearthed in central Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Beneath the urban structure of the historical areas of Sefidshahr City in Aran and Bidgol County of Isfahan Province, a man-worked cave for sheltering is discovered by archaeologists.

A man-worked shelter tunnel under an urban structure was discovered in an archaeological excavation in northern areas of Isfahan Province. This is the second discovery of such a subterranean structure in Iran.

“This hand dug cave is a shelter beneath the urban structure of the historical sites of Sefidshahr City in Aran and Bidgol County,” said Zahra Saroukhani, the acting head of the archaeological team announced on Tuesday, according to the public relations department of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Center

“The main entrance is located in one of the rooms of the cellar of the historical House of Baqqal through a 2-meter deep well,” said the archeologist.

She also recounted that the archeological excavations in the underground city have been kicked off since two days ago and added that so far no more information has been acquired on its age and the way of its expansion.

“Inside the discovered space is filled by a height of 1.20 meters and it makes the excavation hard and time-consuming,” she noted.

According to the archeologist, this is the second hand-dug shelter canal discovered in Iran after the first case unearthed in Noushabad of Kashan.

