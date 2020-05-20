Archaeological excavations of Hegmataneh

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The 22nd phase of archaeological excavations, i.e. the exposure, processing, and recording of archaeological remains, of Hegmataneh commenced on Tuesday. Hegmataneh is located in a suburban area of Hamedan. It is universally well known because the Median Dynasty was established over there. After Medes, this city was the capital of Achaemenids as well. In the following periods- Salukis, Parthians, Sassanids, and Islamic dynasties- were also very famous.