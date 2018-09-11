Iran, Belarus hold 5th consular meeting in Tehran

The fifth Iran-Belarus joint consular meeting was held in Tehran chaired by director generals of the consular department of the two countries’ foreign ministries.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the heads of the two delegations voiced satisfaction at the progress achieved in visa issuance, judicial cooperation, extradition of criminals, combating drug trafficking and organized crime, and called for continuation of full implementation of agreements reached between the two sides.

The Iranian and Belarusian consular delegations also conferred on cooperation related to facilitating legal, easy and safe travelling for the citizens of the other country, as well as cooperation on tourism, commerce, police affairs, and issues related to university students and prisoners.

MS/4400089