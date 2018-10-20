Basra-Khorramshahr marine line ready to carry Arbaeen Pilgrims

Khuzestan border guard commander, General Abdollah Nazarpour, made the above statement and said, the move is aimed at facilitating the pilgrims’ entry and exit during the busy days, when millions of people march to the neighboring country.

Pilgrims, including more than two million Iranians, annually convene in the holy city of Karbala – to commemorate the anniversary. Many pilgrims travel miles on foot to reach Karbala.

The general commander highlighted the importance of boosting security of pilgrims and said, the coastguard of the southwestern province will escort the vessels along the route to Iraq.

Reportedly, special services will be rendered to the pilgrims with poor financial affordability.

