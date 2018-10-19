FATF gives Iran until February to complete reforms

"The Financial Action Task Force decided at its meeting this week to continue the suspension of counter-measures," it said in a statement. "However, the FATF expresses its disappointment that the majority of the Action Plan remains outstanding and expects Iran to proceed swiftly in the reform path," Reuters reported.

FATF began its six-day plenary meeting in Paris on Sunday to discuss the safety and security of the global financial system.

Over 800 officials representing 204 jurisdictions, the IMF, UN, World Bank and others will come to Paris for FATF Week at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the body's website reported.

"During six days of meetings, they discussed 140 papers on a range of important issues to protect the integrity of the financial system and contribute to global safety and security," it said.

