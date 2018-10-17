Iran, Russia to promote economic coop. via adapting standards

Nayereh Pirouzbakht, the INSO head, said that facilitating mutual trades entails common standards, and the two sides are studying various options and potentials to pave the way for greater cooperation.

Constant talks are underway between the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation to find the best approaches to reach common standards, she added.

Referring to the long-term strategic ties between the two countries, Pirouzbakht said, establishing joint laboratories are among the ideas proposed by the Russian side to achieve the goal.

To do so, Russians are eyeing to use some of the Iranian modern laboratories in the private sector, she said, adding that Iran is also following a similar approach toward Russian laboratories.

Pirouzbakht added that formulating similar standards can help reduce goods inspection period in the borders, which would lead to acceleration and promotion and trades between the two states.

Pointing to the impending US sanctions, the official reiterated that such measures will also help increase the share of Iranian goods in the international market.

Expansion of Iran-Russia relations has gone smoothly in the past years as the two sides have held a wide gamut of ties in the fields of energy, rail and aviation industries.

Iran exported close to $300 million worth of non-oil goods to Russia during the past Iranian year (March 2017-2018).

Food products accounted for 70% of the exports to the northern neighbor. Metal, cement, chemical materials and minerals were among other commodities exported from Iran to Russia. Reportedly, 14 Iranian chambers have offices in Russia.

