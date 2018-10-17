‘Umbra’ goes to 2 film festivals in Italy, Ireland

'Umbra' is about a young woman who realizes a few minutes after midnight that her partner has gone missing. Worried, she goes out to seek her partner in the darkness of the streets.

Cork Film Festival is one of the oldest and most recognized international festivals which is accredited by the Academy Awards. Launched in 1956, the Irish event screens more than 200 feature films, short films, and documentaries from all across the world, annually. The 63rd edition of the International Cork Film Festival takes place in Cork, Ireland from November 9-18, 2018.

Established in 1995, MedFilm Festival is dedicated to the promotion of independent films with a special focus on the Mediterranean and European cinema that encourage relations, cooperation and the development of the film industry between neighboring countries. 24th edition of MedFilm Festival will be held on November 9-18 in Rome, Italy.

