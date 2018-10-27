  1. Culture
‘Umbra’ seeking nomination for Academy Award for Best Short Film

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – AFI FEST - American Film Institute will feature Iranian short piece ‘Umbra’ directed by Saeed Jafarian on November 8-19 in Los Angeles, USA.

‘Umbra’ is about a young woman who, a few minutes after midnight realizes that her partner has disappeared. Worried, she goes out to find him in the dark streets.

The Shorts section of AFI FEST 2018 will feature 47 films from filmmakers from all over the world, showcasing their distinct international viewpoints. As the only juried section of the festival, the Grand Jury Award winners for Live Action and Animated Short will be eligible for the 2019 Best Live Action Short and Best Animated Short Academy Awards.

Last year, Iranian short film ‘Gaze’ directed by Farnoush Samadi, won the grand jury Award for Live  Action Short Film at 2017 AFI Film Festival. By receiving this award, Gaze was introduced to the Academy Award for Best Short Film (Live Action) for nomination consideration.

