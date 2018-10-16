Pres. Rouhani approves new envoys to 5 countries

The new Iranian ambassadors to Spain, Romania, Kuwait, Bangladesh and Sierra Leone met with President Hassan Rouhani this morning.

The names of the new ambassadors and the countries they are going to serve in are: Hassan Ghashghavi (Spain); Akbar Khosravinejad (Sierra Leone), Mohammad Irani (Kuwait)’ Mohammad Reza Nafar (Bangladesh); and Morteza Abutalebi (Romania).

The new ambassadors presented reports on the status of Iran’s relations with their mission countries in various fields, stressing efforts and serious resolve for developing all-out economic relations and cooperation between Iran and those five countries.

