Rouhani appoints ‘Saeed Badamchi Shabestari’ as new envoy to S Korea

Saeed Badamchi Shabestari will replace former ambassador Hassan Taherian who has served as the Iranian ambassador to Seoul since 2014.

Badamchi Shabestari had previously served as the Director General for East Asia and Oceania at the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the charge d’affairs in Iranian embassy in Beijing, China.

The new Iranian ambassador arrived in Seoul on Thursday and was welcomed by some officials from the South Korean Foreign Ministry as well as the staff of Iranian embassy.

