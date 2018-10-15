  1. Politics
15 October 2018 - 18:52

Rouhani appoints ‘Saeed Badamchi Shabestari’ as new envoy to S Korea

Rouhani appoints ‘Saeed Badamchi Shabestari’ as new envoy to S Korea

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Saeed Badamchi Shabestari has been appointed the Iranian ambassador to South Korea through the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s suggestion and President Rouhani’s approval.

Saeed Badamchi Shabestari will replace former ambassador Hassan Taherian who has served as the Iranian ambassador to Seoul since 2014.

Badamchi Shabestari had previously served as the Director General for East Asia and Oceania at the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the charge d’affairs in Iranian embassy in Beijing, China.

The new Iranian ambassador arrived in Seoul on Thursday and was welcomed by some officials from the South Korean Foreign Ministry as well as the staff of Iranian embassy.

KI/IRN83066954

News Code 138730
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News