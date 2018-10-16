Pres. Rouhani hopes ICJ’s interim ruling prevents US’ illegal acts

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with the new Ambassador of the Netherlands to Tehran Jacques Louis Werner, President Hassan Rouhani described Iran-Netherlands relations long-standing and close, adding, “we are willing to deepen relations with the Netherlands in all fields, especially economy and banking."

I am confident that with bilateral cooperation, we can further deepen relations between the two countries in all fields, especially economy and banking, he added.

He also welcomed the political stances of the Netherlands and the European Union towards the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying, “we all should work hard to safeguard this important, international agreement."

Rouhani also stressed the importance of all-out fight against terrorism, saying, “today, terrorism has turned into a problem, not only for the region, but also for the entire world; therefore, it is imperative that all countries understand its risks and have serious will to fight this scourge."

Referring to the recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz in southern Iran, Rouhani said, “unfortunately those who claimed responsibility for this attack live in Europe, and we hope that European countries carry out the necessary measures in this regard."

New Ambassador of the Netherlands to Tehran presented his letter of credence to the president and said, “the government of the Netherlands fully supports the implementation of nuclear deal."

“Along with the EU’s strengthening of financial institutions, we are determined to further develop our banking relations with Iran to not let sanctions have any effect on economic relations between the two countries,” he continued.

He also said, "I assure you that the Netherlands is seeking further consolidation of economic relations with Iran, and in this regard we have asked our trade and commerce community to have an active presence in Iran."

"We will also be active in prosecuting the perpetrators of the Ahvaz terrorist attack, who are in Europe," he continued.

President Rouhani also met with Belgian Ambassador to Tehran Véronique Petit on Tuesday, saying “Iran-Belgium relations are long-standing and very good and there are no obstacles on the path of developing these relations."

He also described EU’s stances towards the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) firm and expressed hope that good steps be taken in development of economic cooperation.

“We believe that some oppose deep Iran-EU ties and have plans to sabotage these good relations, which must not be allowed to be advanced,” he continued.

Rouhani also expressed hope that Iran’s relations with EU members in economic fields and the JCPOA, as well as regional issues further deepen.

New Belgian ambassador to Tehran presented her letter of credence to Rouhani and said that Tehran-Brussels relations have developed in all fields of mutual interest to the two countries and the two countries will celebrate their 100-year anniversary of relations in 2020.

She also described JCPOA a very great success in the international stage and said that the EU and Belgium would do whatever it can to safeguard the deal.

LR/PR