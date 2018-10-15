US still intends to cut Iran oil sales to zero: Brian Hook

The United States still aims to cut Iran's oil sales to zero and does not expect restored oil sanctions against Tehran to have a negative impact on a market that is well-supplied and balanced, the US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said after a visit to India, a major importer of Iranian oil, and talks with officials from France, Britain and Germany on Sunday.

According to VOA news, in a conference call from Luxembourg, where Hook was meeting European officials, repeating US allegations against Iran he claimed that Iran uses oil revenue to support and fund terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East and that the US goal is for countries to cut Iranian oil imports to zero as quickly as possible.

"We are working with countries that are reducing their imports to ensure that this happens," he said.

Hook declined to answer questions on possible waivers on sanctions for countries that are reducing their imports but claimed the US is confident that energy markets will remain stable.

"We are seeing a well-supplied and balanced oil market right now. We should focus on these fundamentals and not be distracted by the emotional and unbalanced claims coming from Tehran," Hook claimed, according to the VOA.

He also said that European efforts to create a special purpose vehicle for trade with Tehran would find no demand because more than 100 foreign firms have indicated that they would be leaving the country.

KI/PR