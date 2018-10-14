US sanctions to cause proximity between S Arabia, Iran

General Manager of Al Arabiya Television News Turki al-Dakhil has said that Washington's move to impose sanctions on Riyadh over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi could result in a number of 'consequences', such as rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh and letting the Russians to establish Russian military base in Tabuk.

According to the Russian Sputnik News Agency-Arabic language department, al-Dakhil wrote in an article on Al-Arabiya.net. that "if US sanctions are imposed on Saudi Arabia, we will be facing an economic disaster that will shake the world."

He also wrote that the price of oil could rise to 100 and perhaps twice that figure and the Chinese currency will replace the US dollar.

The influential media figure further said that Riyadh will get closer to Tehran much to the dismay of Washington and this will throw the Muslim world into the arms of Iran.

According to al-Dakhil, the United States will also be deprived of the Saudi market, which is among the top 20 countries.

