Iran calls on Europe to implement ‘Special Purpose Vehicle’

Antje Leendertse who is in Iranian capital at the head of a German diplomatic delegation held a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday afternoon.

In the meeting, the two diplomats exchanged views on a range of bilateral and international issues, in particular the issues related to Iran nuclear deal and the efforts made to confront with the US sanctions after its withdrawal from the deal

The two sides also emphasized the necessity of implementation of ‘Special Purpose Vehicle’, which the EU has promised to facilitate trade with Iran amid looming US unilateral sanctions.

The German side pointed out that the European countries are aware of the importance and urgency of the issue and have been working intensively in recent weeks on its various aspects, expressing hope that the mechanism will be finalized in the next few days in consultation with the Iranian side.

Meanwhile, she said that parts of the mechanism will become operational in the next few days.

Also in the meeting, Abbas Araghchi conveyed Iran’s strong objection to the detention of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi in Germany and his extradition to Belgium, stressing that Iran will pursue the case through political and legal means.

The two sides also stressed the continuation of consultation on regional and international issues to solve problems in bilateral relations in order to develop economic, trade and banking relations.

KI/4433566