Riyadh vows 'bigger' response to any sanctions over Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia has rejected "any attempts to undermine it whether through threats to impose economic sanctions or the use of political pressure," an official source was quoted by the country's state-run news agency SPA as saying.

"The kingdom also affirms that it will respond to any action with a bigger one," the source pointed out, Sputnik reported.

The remarks came after the BBC reported that due to the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi embassy in Istanbul, London and Washington are considering boycotting this month's investment conference in Riyadh, dubbed Davos in the Desert and hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman "to promote his reform agenda."

In an interview with CBS, US President Donald Trump said if it is proved that Saudi Arabia is behind the missing journalist case, Washington will impose “severe punishment” against Riyadh.

Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing since October 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage. Turkish authorities have confirmed that Khoshoggi did not exit the consulate. A Turkish security source had previously told Reuters that a group of 15 Saudi nationals, including some officials, arrived in Istanbul and entered the consulate on Oct. 2, the same day Khashoggi was there, and later left the country.

MNA/SPUTNIK