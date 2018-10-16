Terror business in Macron’s style; Riyadh pretending to be fighting terrorism

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI, French President Emmanuel Macron said “It is incorrect to state that Saudi Arabia is important economically to France in any area. With Saudi Arabia and the UAE, we have a cooperative relationship based on the whole truth and clarity, but it’s a strategic tie. The fight against terrorism goes hand in hand with these two countries.”

But according to the latest polls in France, most citizens in the country are calling for a ban on arms sales to Riyadh. French authorities nevertheless continue to engage in “terrorist business” with Saudi Arabia.

In a recent YouGov poll, 75 percent of French people want Macron to suspend arms exports to countries involved in the war on Yemen, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. But Emanuel Macron, and Le Drian and other Elysée officials ignore their citizens' requests and continue to support the Saudis.

It is obvious that the symbol of the alleged terrorism claimed by Macron and other European officials are the innocent Yemeni people who have been killed by bombing or starvation during this war. French officials are also well aware of Saudi interventions against Bahrain’s innocent civilians.

It can be argued that Macron's remarks about the joint fight against terrorism between Paris, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are so unbelievable and ridiculous that not even the closest people to the French president are persuaded, because these three countries are considered the real source of funding for terrorism in West Asia.

Regarding the political support given Paris by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, France, as a country with veto power in the United Nations Security Council, has used this as leverage to prevent Saudi Arabia's condemnation by the United Nations. In this regard, the French have a common approach with the other two Western countries, the United States and Britain. All three countries have had a devastating impact on the Middle East. One of the goals the French are pursuing is to create insecurity in the with the aim of continuous intervention. As noted above, there is a close co-operation between Paris, London and Washington.

Emanuel Macron and other French officials, in sum, are partly responsible for Saudi Arabia's and the UAE’s crimes in West Asia and must be held accountable for them along with the Saudis.

