Trump vows ‘severe punishment’ if Riyadh behind missing journalist

He made the remarks in an interview with CBS’ ’60 Minutes’, the full version of which will be aired on Sunday.

Trump said that Saudi Arabia has denied playing a part in the Washington Post’s journalist disappearance, adding that the case is being investigated.

Khashoggi went to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul but never came back. He had asked his fiancé if he did not return to inform Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish authorities have confirmed that Khoshoggi did not exit the consulate. A Turkish security source had previously told Reuters that a group of 15 Saudi nationals, including some officials, arrived in Istanbul and entered the consulate on Oct. 2, the same day Khashoggi was there, and later left the country.

MAH/PR