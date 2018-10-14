German, French, British FMs issue statement on Khashoggi's disappearance

The following is the full text of the three European countries' foreign ministers' statement on the disappearance of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi:

"Defending freedom of expression and a free press and ensuring the protection of journalists are key priorities for Germany, the United Kingdom and France. In this spirit, light must be shed on the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose family has lost contact with him since October 2nd. Germany, the United Kingdom and France share the grave concern expressed by others including HRVP Mogherini, and UNSG Guterres and are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness. There needs to be a credible investigation to establish the truth about what happened, and – if relevant – to identify those bearing responsibility for the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and ensure that they are held to account. We encourage joint Saudi-Turkish efforts in that regard, and expect the Saudi Government to provide a complete and detailed response. We have conveyed this message directly to the Saudi authorities."

MNA/PR