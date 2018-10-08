Iran to assist Oman in developing NanoCity project

Head of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), Saeid Sarkar, made the announcement in a press conference for the 11th International Nanotechnology Exhibition scheduled for Oct. 13-16 in Tehran.

Iranian companies are predicted to use their own technology for the construction of another branch of their production unit in Oman NanoCity, and use the unit as platform to gain access to global markets, Sarkar added.

He noted that three researchers from the INIC are among the main board of the Oman NanoCity project.

The project has just started, he said, adding that products based on nanotechnology will be produced in this city.

The Oman NanoCity Oman is an industrial park to be established near the city of Muscat. The NanoCity is a three-phase project, the first phase of which will start in April 2019, the second phase in December 2023, and the third phase will commence in December 2028 and will be completed by December 2031.

The 11th International Nanotechnology Exhibition will be held from 13 to 16 October at Tehran International Exhibition Center. According to Sarkar, delegations from South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Ecuador, Armenia, Oman will take part in the event.

Countries such as Armenia, Oman and Korea will have their stands at the exhibition, showcasing their nanotechnology products, Sarkar added.

MS/4424257