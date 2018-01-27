Intl. stock to be launched in Economic Free Zones

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – International bourse will be set up in Special Economic Zones.

Secretary of Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones Morteza Bank made the above remarks and said, “good and fair interactions were made with the representatives as member of Parliament Economic Commission, so that there is a logical and principled understanding on the establishment of a number of eight trade and industrial zones between the government and the Parliament.”

Of course, a Working Group has also been set up to address some of the shortcomings facing free economic zones as reiterated in the government bill strictly, he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the secretary called on responsible officials to set up suitable and proper facilities in free economic zones, so that investors can do business relying on their financial resources.

Focusing on foreign monetary and financial markets using the various mechanisms is of the main strategy of Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones, the most important of which can be referred to taking advantage of capacity of finance or setting up international exchanges.

Secretary of Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones Morteza Bank said, “Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones has established necessary cooperation and coordination with the minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) and Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) in order to take advantage of foreign monetary and financial facilities.

MA/4210477