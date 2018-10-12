  1. Politics
12 October 2018 - 11:28

Pakistan to continue trade with Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Pakistan on Thursday opposed unilateral sanctions imposed by the US on Iran saying that it would continue trade with Iran in own interest.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal while replying to a question at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad said that Pakistan in principle is opposed to coercive economic sanctions which affect the human development and add to the poverty of not only a specific country but the entire region, Azernews reported.

He added that sanctions limit the economic opportunities and suffocate regional trade. “We should analyze all available options to continue trade with Iran in our interests,” the official noted.

“We are not in a competition with any country on our ties with Iran,” he said.

“The US unilateral withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) despite Iran adherence to the agreement is regrettable,” he noted.

The spokesperson added the JCPOA represents a good example of negotiated settlement of a complex issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

