Iranian freestyle wrestlers gain two silver medals

In the final match of men’s 65kg category, held at 17:40 of Sunday, local time, Iran’s Mohammad Karimi suffered a 1-6 defeat to Azerbaijan’s Turan Bayramov and received the silver medal. In his route to final, Karimi had edged past Fathi Attia Ismail 6-5 before teching USA’s Carson Taylor Manville 10-0. The bronze medal of this category went to Pakistan’s Inayat Ullah.

In men’s 110kg category, Iran’s Amir Hossein Zare, in his first step, defeated Australia’s Thomas Mcglinchey Barns 11-0 with a technical superiority. Next, he again teched another rival, Egypt’s Ahmed Mahmoud Elsayed Khalil, 11-0 and found the way to the final. However, there he admitted a narrow 5-6 defeat to Russia’s Sergei Kozyrev. The Egyptian wrestler won the bronze medal of this category.

Accordingly, the wrestling event of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics wrapped up on Sunday. Iranians managed to win two gold and two silver medals in Greco-Roman and freestyle respectively.

The third edition of Summer Youth Olympics kicked off on October 6 and lasts for 12 days. Some 4,000 thousand athletes from 206 countries compete in 32 different sports. 49 Iranian athletes are participating in 18 sports.

MAH/4430436