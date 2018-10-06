  1. Sports
6 October 2018 - 09:04

Iran's sports min. flies to Buenos Aires for 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games

Iran's sports min. flies to Buenos Aires for 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – President of National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Salehi Amiri arrived in Argentina to attend the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Reza Salehi Amiri Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports has left Tehran for Buenos Aires to have meetings with the officials of the International Olympic Committee during the third edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) to be held from 6 to 18 October 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Summer Youth Olympic Games are an elite multi-sport international event for the world’s best young athletes between the ages of 15 to 18. Buenos Aires 2018 will mark the first time that an Olympic event has had an equal number of women and men athletes. There will be 1,999 women and 1,999 men competing in the 32 sports between 6 to 18 October.

LR/4421442

News Code 138377
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News