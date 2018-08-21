Iranian, Chilean envoys confer on CTBT in Vienna

Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based intl. organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi met with his Chilean counterpart Gloria Navarrete Pinto on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on a variety of topics including issues related to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the peaceful uses of outer space, and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which is a “multilateral treaty that bans all nuclear explosions, for both civilian and military purposes, in all environments.”

The two envoys also voiced interest in continuing cooperation on combating narcotics, and conducting joint projects within the framework of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

